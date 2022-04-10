Hyderabad sees steep rise in lemon price

Hyderabad: The price rise of essential commodities is causing great difficulties to the common people. In the wake of petrol and diesel price hikes, the prices of vegetables are also shooting up in Hyderabad.

The lemon which is commonly used in summer is being sold at Rs 10 to 20. Its prices in Rythu Bazar are between Rs. 6 to 8 per piece.

With the arrival of summer and the holy month of Ramadan, the lemon prices have been arbitrarily increased by the wholesale traders and there is no control over them.

The holy month of Ramadan coinciding with summer is one of the reasons for lemon prices being increased to a high level. Lemon is used in Haleem and the preparation of juices.

The lemon prices are expected to remain high throughout the holy month of Ramadan and summer when the demand for citrus fruit is high. The prices are likely to be back to normal at the end of the summer season.