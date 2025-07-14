Hyderabad: Seven held for gambling in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested for gambling in Shamshabad on Sunday, July 13. The police seized cash, vehicles and cards from them.

The accused were identified as M Anjaiah, Pradeep, Konda Raju, K Jaipal, M Raju, Nikhil Kumar and Thirupathi Rao. The Shamshabad police raided a hotel and nabbed the accused who indulged in a game of ‘Teen Patti’.

They were booked under sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act and were taken into custody. Speaking to Siasat.com, Shamshabad sub-inspector Syed Sadat said, “Two bikes, cash worth Rs 3,210 were seized from the accused.” The police are also tracing an online transaction of Rs 31,000 made by the accused.

In a similar case, eight persons were arrested for gambling in Badangpet on July 12.

The incident occurred at a house in RMR Colony, Badangpet. After being alerted, the Meerpet police raided the house and arrested the accused. The accused were playing card games, and the organiser, identified as B Sai Babu, collected commission from the participants.