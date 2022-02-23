Hyderabad: Seven held for rioting, illegal transportation of cattle in Karmanghat

Hyderabad: The Telangana police arrested seven individuals who have been accused of rioting and illegal transportation of cattle which created communal tensions in Karmanghat.

Tension prevailed in the area after some people tried to stop the transportation of cattle, leading to a clash between two groups.

Police sent additional forces to the area and brought the situation under control on Tuesday night. Heavy police personnel including striking teams have been deployed in the area.

Rumours of an attack on a place of worship spread through social media which heightened the tension. Senior police officers rushed to the area and dispersed the mob, which had gathered after receiving messages about an attack.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar along with other officers held a review meeting last night.

“It has been resolved that firm action will be taken against the communal offenders and those who are trying to disturb communal situation in the state. CP Rachkonda has already registered 5 cases in this regard and many offenders have been taken into custody,” said the police press note, quoting the DGP Kumar.

“No individual or group will be allowed to take law enforcement into their hand. It is the responsibility of individuals or groups to inform the police if any information comes. Police will take action immediately. History sheet and the communal sheet will be opened against any violators of the law,” he added.

The incident occurred when a group of youth claiming to be ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) tried to chase a truck carrying the cattle here on Tuesday. The youth who were in a car alleged that the truck deliberately hit their vehicle. Occupants of both the vehicles clashed leading to a tense situation.

Gau rakshaks alleged that they were attacked by the people transporting the cattle. They staged a protest demanding action against the attackers.

Some miscreants spread rumours of an attack on a place of worship. Senior police officers rushed to the area and pacified the mob which had gathered there. Police said the situation was immediately brought under control and no untoward incident was reported.

(With inputs from IANS)