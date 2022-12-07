Hyderabad: Several CPI leaders detained during ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary, K Sambasiva Rao and several other leaders were taken into custody during the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march on Wednesday.

The march was organised by the party, demanding the abolition of the ‘governor system’.



Arguments broke out between the CPI leaders and the police after the march was brought to halt at Khairatabad junction following their apprehension.

Sambasiva Rao earlier had alleged that governors were trying to destabilize non-BJP governments and expressed an urgent need to abolish the governor system.



The CPI secretary had reportedly claimed that there was no evidence or record to suggest that the governor’s system had played any concrete role in protecting the democratic values in the country, adding that it has become a threat to democracy in the country.

He further highlighted that the role of the governor was misused even during the congress rule, but now it turned into a threat to democratically elected non-BJP governments.

He urged the abolishment of the ‘governor system’, claiming it to have become a tool for the ruling party at the Centre.