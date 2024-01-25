Hyderabad: Traffic slows down due to cricket, Congress event

Hyderabad: Many areas in the city experienced severe traffic congestion on Thursday, January 25. due to two major events — India vs England test match at Uppal Stadium and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s State-level workers’ convention at LB Stadium.

The city’s roads remained gridlocked throughout the day. Vijaynagar Colony, Mehdipatnam, and Lakdi-ka-pul, towards Secretariat, saw a 20-minute delay, according to Google’s live traffic updates.

Other areas such as Chandrayangutta, Bowenpally, Kacheguda, Secunderabad, Alwal, Bolarum, Uppal, Tarnaka and Patancheru experience similar slowdowns of around 16 minutes.

The situation was not better on Hitech City main road and Begumpet Road, where commuters faced delays of 10-12 minutes.