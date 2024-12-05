Hyderabad: Severed head of infant found in plastic bag

Upon checking the surveillance cameras set up in the building, police found a dog entering its premises carrying the plastic bag.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th December 2024 7:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a severed head of an infant wrapped in a plastic bag was found lying on the ground floor of a private building in Secunderabad on Thursday, December 5.

As per police, the bag was spotted by 34-year-old Shaik Zaheer, who lives near a government school in Kalasiguda. He found the bag lying on the floor of Chandra Arcade building. On examining the bag, he found the severed head, much to his horror.

Zaheer immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and began investigation. Upon checking the surveillance cameras set up in the building, police found a dog entering its premises carrying the plastic bag.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

