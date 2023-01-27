Hyderabad: Sewing machines for 1st batch of graduates under SHEera

Hyderabad: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy through Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) donated sewing machines to underprivileged women under ‘SHEera’ at Pahadi Sharif.

RKSC in coordination with the Rachakonda police launched the flagship programme SHEera to empower rural aspirants to create self-employment under RKSC Women’s Forum in November 2021.

The first batch of underprivileged women successfully completed their training following which they were felicitated by the minister.

Sabitha Indra Reddy presided over the meeting and was overwhelmed to meet the successful women who could make it to the finish line by completing their course and being capable of earning a livelihood.

She congratulated all the women who have achieved their first step towards success and urged them to continue the spirit and encourage others as well to come forward. She reiterated that she will extend her complete support towards a progressive society specific to women.

The minister further assured them of creating employment opportunities for the trained underprivileged women.

The trained fraternity expressed their gratitude and thanked the minister and Rachakonda security council for equipping them with the skills and instilling confidence in them.

D S Chauhan expressed his delight to see the progress and ensured to continue to work on many more initiatives to enable earning capabilities and be self-dependent.

He also made it explicit that he would work towards more approachability and enhance the visibility of vigilance to arrest the social vices arising due to the lack of livelihood means.

DCP She Teams, Shaik Saleema addressed the gathering stating that it was an exciting moment for her after a long struggle of close to 12 months starting from survey to execution was an unforgettable experience.

She recollected the moments of hesitation the women had to come out of their homes and finally they gathered courage and could make it this success.