Hyderabad: Shahalibanda fire leaves historic clock tower damaged

At least one person died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident.

Hyderabad: The raging fire at the Gomathi Enterprises Shahalibanda on Monday night has badly damaged the historic Shahalibanda clock tower.

The clock had stopped working at 10.21 pm, after fire broke out at the electronics showroom followed by a powerful CNG cylinder explosion. The tall tower cum gateway to the sprawling compound suffered damages too.

The clock tower is part of the big royal residence (Devdi). A large portion of the magnificent palace was demolished slowly and the clock tower and some parts of the noble edifice remain now. Historians say that the Devdi belonged to the family of Rai Raiyans, the Daftardar (revenue officer) in the court of the third Nizam Sikandar Jah from 1795-97.

The clock tower, also known as the Raja Rai Raiyan Ghadiyal, was built in 1904. The clock tower combines European styles with hints of local architecture. The uniqueness of the clock is that it showcases time in four languages English, Hindi, Roman and Telugu.

The Devdi was built in 1757 though the clock tower was added later. The palace was originally spread over 2.5 acres and its architecture was one of the best in the princely state. The locals fear the clock tower may not be restored anytime soon due to huge administrative challenges.

At least one person died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident. Among the injured, four have been identified. One of the injured is Shiva, 49, the owner of Gomti electronics, who has been admitted to Princess Esra Hospital.

Shaik Ahmed, 42, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta; Ganesh, 22, and Kartik, 22 have been admitted to Urooj Hospital.

