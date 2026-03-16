Hyderabad SHE Team nab 19 minors among 141 for public indecency in Feb

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police SHE team caught 141 individuals, including 19 minors, red-handed for alleged molestation and public indecency in February.

According to a release, 111 of these offenders were either warned or counselled in the presence of their family members.

The SHE team received a total of 88 petitions through WhatsApp, social media platforms and direct complaints. Of these, 30 were referred to police stations. Twelve were registered as first information report (FIR), while the remaining 18 are pending for legal action.

As many as 24 petty cases were registered.

The release states 22 convictions resulted in a fine of Rs 1,050 each, while in two cases, the accused were sentenced to two days’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

During the month, SHE Teams conducted 232 awareness programmes in educational institutions and public places, 1,002 observation drives in crowded and sensitive areas, and 230 AV vehicle awareness campaigns were organised across Hyderabad.

Citizens are advised to verify online profiles, avoid sharing excessive personal information on social media, and use strong passwords with two-factor authentication. Victims of stalking, threats, or harassment are encouraged to report incidents immediately rather than remain silent.

For assistance or to report harassment, contact SHE Teams by Dial 100 or WhatsApp: 9490616555. Citizens are encouraged to report any teasing or harassment they experience or witness.