Hyderabad: SHE Teams crackdown on harassers, nab 83 in 15 days

Hyderabad: A joint team of Rachakonda police and Women Safety Wing of SHE Teams have taken proactive steps to check harassment of women and nabbed 83 criminals within fifteen days.

DCP Usha Vishwanath said that decoy operations were carried out at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges and public places.

Asserting that the SHE teams are dedicated to women’s safety, the DCP said that those who chase and harass women will be caught and presented in court. On directions of Rachakonda commissioner DS Chauhan, the Women’s Safety Wing of the teams also conducted counselling for eve teasers on Thursday.

Of the 83 people who were arrested, 51 were minors. They were counselled at the LB Nagar CP camp office in the presence of family members.

76 complaints received in two months

Meanwhile, SHE Teams received as many as 76 complaints received from August 16 to September 31. Investigations were completed after taking up the inquiry on the complaints.

Out of the complaints received, 20 were harassed over phones, 23 were harassed through WhatsApp calls and messages, 20 were harassed through social media apps, and 13 were harassed in person.

Of the total cases registered, 16 were criminal cases, 21 were petty cases, while the rest 39 were cases for counselling.

Watchman held for shooting women in bathroom

In a shocking incident, a watchman deployed at an apartment in the Medipally area was caught taking video of women in the bathroom. A woman who noticed the act told her family members. SHE Teams were contacted and the accused was detained.

During interrogations, he admitted that he had been making videos for the last two months. A criminal case was registered at the Medipally police station following which the accused was sent to jail.

A second-year intermediate student, a resident of Neredmet, was on her way to college when her former acquaintance slapped her on the face for not replying to his Instagram messages.

At the same time, the Kushaiguda team, which was conducting a decoy operation, videotaped the incident and informed the student’s mother. On her complaint, a criminal case was registered at Neredmet police station and the accused was sent to jail.

Boy arrested for proposing girl in classroom

An intermediate student of a government college entered a classroom during a lecture and proposed to a girl. SHE Team arrested the accused and two others who helped him and registered a case at Chautuppal police station.

Decoy operation in Metro

The SHE Teams conducted decoy operations in Metro trains and caught 6 people travelling in women’s compartments. Metro station officials imposed a fine on them.

Additionally, decoy operations were conducted in the LB Nagar area leading to the arrest of 21 criminals who were harassing women and girls on the road.

Rachakonda police said that respecting women should be a part of men’s personality and warned of action against those caught troubling women.

If you are anyone you know is facing such harassment, contact Rachakonda SHE Teams through WhatsApp number 8712662111. Police also shared numbers for specific locations, such as Bhongir (8712662598), Choutuppal (8712662599), Ibrahimpatnam (8712662600), Kushaiguda (8712662601), LB Nagar (8712662602), Malkajgiri (8712662603) and Vanasthalipuram (8712662604).