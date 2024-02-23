Hyderabad: SHE Teams crackdown on indecent behaviour in public

As many as 12 offenders, including women, were convicted after video evidence was presented for their identification and prosecution

Hyderabad: SHE Teams of Hyderabad police have launched a crackdown against the indecent behaviour by some couples in public places across the city.

As part of these efforts, as many as 12 individuals have been convicted under various IPC sections for their engagement in inappropriate behaviours, according to a police press release.

After receiving complaints from the public, SHE Teams took stringent action against the individuals involved in indecent behaviour in public places, it stated.

In a proactive move, SHE Teams conducted operations resulting in apprehension and subsequent legal action against individuals involved, including women.

Video evidence collected by SHE Teams was instrumental in the identification and prosecution of offenders.

In addition, two more individuals were convicted under Section 70(b), 290 IPC, and 188 CP Act and a fine of Rs 1,250 each was slapped against them for the offense.

