Hyderabad: SHE Teams nab 117 for harassing women during Bonalu

Hyderabad: SHE Teams officials from the city police have apprehended 117 individuals over the past two days for misbehaving with devotees who were attending the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival between Sunday, July 21 and July 22 in Secunderabad.

These individuals are being held accountable for their indecent behavior towards women in public places, said the Hyderabad police. The apprehended respondents are set to be produced before a magistrate for further legal proceedings.

Bonalu, a major cultural and religious event, is being closely monitored to ensure a safe environment for all attendees, said the Hyderabad police in a press release. It added that public safety remains a top priority and that there will be zero tolerance for any actions that compromise it.

Earlier, during 83rd edition of Numaish, the Hyderabad police’s SHE Teams officials apprehended a total of 123 offenders, including 117 adults and 6 minors. Among the convicted individuals, four were sentenced to four days in prison, ten for three days, and the remaining 41 received two-day sentences.

SHE teams further encourages general public to report incidents via WhatsApp at 9490616555 The helpline is available 24/7 to ensure public safety and provide swift help to those in need

What is SHE team?

The initiative was launched in Hyderabad on October 24, 2014. A year later, the SHE team was set up in every district of Telangana. Currently, 331 SHE teams are working in Telangana State. It is a dedicated women’s safety wing of Telangana police. The units patrol areas where numerous cases of women’s abuse have been reported.