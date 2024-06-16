Hyderabad: SHE Teams nab 147 for harassing women in May

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams from the Rachakonda Commissionerate arrested a total of 147 individuals, out of which 60 were minors, for incidents involving the harassment of women and young girls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (women safety wing) Usha Vishwanath reported receiving 183 complaints from May 16 to May 31. These included 30 cases of harassment via phone, 42 through social media, 111 instances of direct harassment, 11 criminal cases, and 83 cases involving minors.

To address the incidents, counseling sessions were conducted at LB Nagar CP camp office, and 59 individuals attended the sessions