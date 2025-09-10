Hyderabad SHE teams nab 1612 for misbehaving women during Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad SHE teams nabbed 1612 individuals for misbehaving with women during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. Of these, 1,544 were majors and 68 were minors.

These offenders have been booked under relevant provisions of law, and counselling sessions were conducted for minors to prevent the recurrence of such misconduct.

Age-wise analysis revealed that 68 offenders were below 18 years, 290 were aged between 18 and 20 years, 646 were between 21 and 30 years, 397 were aged 31–40 years, 166 were between 41 and 50 years, and 45 were above 50 years.

The SHE teams had been deployed in high footfall areas, equipped with hidden cameras, ensuring quick interventions wherever incidents were reported.

Out of the 168 petty cases booked, 70 have already been produced before the Nampally court. Fines ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1,050 were awarded in 59 cases, and simple imprisonment of two days was awarded in one case.

Additionally, 1,444 individuals were issued strict warnings and let off temporarily, with plans to recall them for mandatory counselling sessions.