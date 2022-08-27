Hyderabad: SHE teams rescue 152 minors from child marriage

Hyderabad: Rachakonda SHE teams filed 82 cases against eve teasers in the last ten weeks and apprehended 106 respondents for the same as well as rescued 152 minors from child marriages.

According to a press release by the police on Saturday, professional counsellors from the Bhumika Women’s Collective conducted a counselling session for eve-teasers and their family members at the commissioner camp office.

Children were also counselled by professional psychiatrists. Out of the 106 eve-teasers, 65 were majors and 41 were minors.

Cases such as stalking and harassment of minor girls by teachers, RTC bus conductors, blackmail by swimming pool coaches etc were filed. Moreover, the SHE teams successfully stopped 152 child marriages arranged by the parents in the city.

Police have appealed to all women and girls not to hesitate to approach the SHE teams through the Rachakonda Whatsapp control number 9490617111 or dial 100 whenever they are facing eve teasing or sexual harassment.