Hyderabad SHE Teams rescue student held captive in hotel for 20 days

Hyderabad: In an extreme case of harassment and bullying, officials from the the city police’s SHE Teams rescued a student from Nizamabad district who had been lured to Hyderabad by a friend on Instagram, and then confined her in a hotel room for 20 days. The victim eventually was able to share her location with due to which she was found.

According to the Hyderabad police, the victim’s parents received a distress call from their daughter, who had been coerced by a friend she met on Instagram. The friend threatened her, forcing her to travel to Hyderabad, where she was confined in a Narayanaguda hotel room. Using WhatsApp, the victim managed to share her location with her parents.

The distressed parents immediately sought the help of SHE Teams, who tracked down the location and rescued the girl.

A case was registered under sections 64(2)(m), 127(4), and 316(2) of the BNS.

In another incident of harassment, a student from a culinary academy reported that a group of classmates known as the “Mischief Group” had been persistently teasing her, making inappropriate gestures, and issuing vulgar comments, which led to significant mental distress for the student.

Upon receiving the complaint via WhatsApp, the SHE team registered a case under sections 79 r/w 3(5) of the BNS.

SHE teams issue public advisory

SHE Teams have issued a crucial safety advisory to protect residents from online threats, emphasising the need for vigilance in the digital world. They warned against fake profiles, which fraudsters use to deceive and exploit individuals, and stressed the importance of verifying the identity of online contacts.

Additionally, they advised against oversharing personal information on social media, as such details can be exploited for impersonation or identity theft. They also recommended securing accounts by using strong, unique passwords and enabling two-factor authentication to enhance overall security.

For assistance or to report incidents, contact SHE Teams via Dial 100 in emergencies or WhatsApp at 9490616555.