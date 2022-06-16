Hyderabad: Shops close in protest against Nupur Sharma’s statements

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 16th June 2022 9:40 pm IST
A shop owner at Jagdish Market affixes poster against disrespect to Prophet Muhammad in city on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Many commercial establishments on Thursday downed shutters as a form of protest against the blasphemous statements made by ex-BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma.

Shops at Jagdish market, Troop Bazaar, Jambagh and Abids were shut down in the evening to register a protest.

Hyderabad which usually bustles with business was filled with slogans demanding action against Nupur Sharma. All shops in the busy business hub and heart of the city were shut demanding action against those causing disrespect to the founder of Islam.

MS Education Academy

Further, shop owners affixed posters which read “We Protest against the disrespect of our beloved Prophet Muhammad” on their shop shutters.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button