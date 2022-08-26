Hyderabad: Shops to remain open till 10 pm from today

Hyderabad: Following a few days of heated protests in the city, over Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Friday prayers went by peacefully. Owing to this, the city police decided not to carry on with the enforcement for closure of commercial establishments by 8 pm and have granted a two-hour relaxation to traders, until 10 pm.

Since normalcy has returned to Hyderabad, especially in the Old City, the police on Friday decided to allow all shops and commercial establishments to remain open till a little later in the evening.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Since there is a peaceful atmosphere in the city, the police will allow businesses to continue till 10 pm for today,” said P Sai Chaitanya DCP South Zone.

Though no fresh protests were reported in the Old City, the police force will be present in the sensitive areas for the next couple of days.

After offensive remarks over Prophet Muhammad by the suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, tension had gripped the city for the last three days. However, on Friday complete normalcy was restored.