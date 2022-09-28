Hyderabad: Siasat conducts ‘Du-ba-du’ program today

Hyderabad: With the aid of the Siasat Millat fund, a program is being organized to fix marriages of boys and girls who are in search of proposals. The event is being held at Mairaj Garden Function Hall, Bandlaguda road, near the RTA office. It will continue till 4pm today.

This program can be watched on Facebook, Skype, and YouTube of Siasat Daily. This program also invites proposals from foreign countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Qatar, and others.

Proposals from Medical, Engineering, Graduate, Post-Graduate, Inter, SSC, Hafiz, and Qari, are available. Parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to participate in the program and are hereby informed to be available till the program ends.

For more details, parents can contact Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad on his cellphone numbers 7207244144, 7207524803, 9391160364, and 9848004353.

Parents and guardians of girls and boys are requested to bring two pictures and bio data along with them.