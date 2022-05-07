Hyderabad: Singapore armed forces delegation visits MCEME

Hyderabad: A four-member Singapore armed forces delegation visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad on May 5. The visit was a part of the 12th India-Singapore Army to Army Staff Talks (AATS) and was aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation was led by Colonel Pang Lead Shua. They interacted with Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), and other senior officers at the college.

The Singapore army delegation was briefed on various training activities being undertaken at MCEME. It included showing the best practices being followed at the institution, innovative training methodologies, and other unique initiatives.

During the visit, they were shown state of the art training facilities including modern labs dealing with niche technologies. The delegation also visited the Simulator Development Division (SDD), where various simulators and projects developed by SDD were displayed.

MCEME is a premiere training institution of the Indian Army that imparts training in various engineering disciplines and domains. A large number of trainees from Friendly Foreign Countries (FCC) are also undergoing training at MCEME.