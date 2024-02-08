Hyderabad: Six bikers perform risky stunts on roads, held

Hyderabad: The city police arrested six people on Thursday, February 8, for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers on a highway near T-Hub in Rai Durg. Two bikes have also been seized.

According to the reports, the accused were riding recklessly and creating a nuisance to the public.

In a viral video, four young bikers were seen engaged in rough-riding and performing dangerous front wheelies right in the middle of the highway. Meanwhile, the other two were recording the stunts on their phones.