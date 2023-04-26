Hyderabad: Six felicitated for saving woman’s life from jilted lover

Hyderabad: Six people chose not to be mute spectators and saved a 30-year-old woman, who was under attack by a jilted lover, at SR Nagar on Monday, were lauded by the police on Tuesday.

According to the S R Nagar Inspector, K Saidulu, persons named Shanker, Maruthi, Naik, Azhar and Akash were passing by on the Borabanda main road when they noticed one person identified as Kishore Kumar attacking a woman with a knife, they intervened and saved her life.

“Due to the timely intervention of these people, Kishore dropped his knife and fled the scene left and in a hurry left the woman. The latter had sustained severe injuries following which she was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She was discharged on Tuesday,” the Inspector said.

During the investigation, police came to know that the accused was allegedly stalking the victim because she had refused his marriage proposal.

Kishore was later apprehended by the SR Nagar police.