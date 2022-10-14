Hyderabad: Six people arrest for murdering habitual offender

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police arrested six persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of Syed Bakhtiyar Agha Qureshi alias Agha shooter, a habitual offender of Rein Bazaar police station on Friday.

The police seized four knives, two motorcycles and five mobile phones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south zone) P Sai Chaitanya addressing a press conference said the six arrested persons; K Anand Agarwal(27) (Rowdy sheeter Shahalibanda); Mohd Abdul Anser alias Quyyum (22) PD invoked one time; Mirza Faiz Ali Baig (27), Syed Yousuf (23) Azher (23) (rowdy sheeter Bhavaininagar) and Md Shoeib ur Rahman (26) murdered Agha shooter at Anmol after planning.

Two others Abdul Ghani (father) and Momina (second wife) of a person Mohd Parvez alias Farru are said to be absconding. Farru Don was murdered at Rein Bazaar and the arrested persons are his associates.

“On October 4, when Agha shooter reached behind Anmol hotel, the six arrested persons pounced on him and stabbed him to death with knives and daggers all of them were carrying. Afterwards all escaped from the spot,” said P Sai Chaitanya.

The motive behind the murder is in the 2014, Agha shooter and his brother Khusro murdered Nawaz, who is brother of Farru Don. After three months, Farru Don and his associates killed Khusru. In March 2021, Farru Don, who is a rowdy sheeter of Jawaharnagar police station came to Rein Bazaar and was killed near Dubai Bridge.

“Associates of Farru suspected Agha shooter who was in Dubai was behind the murder. Since then all kept a watch on him. Two months before the Agha shooter came to Hyderabad. For 15 days, all of them were keeping an eye on his movement. A week before the murder all went to the house of Agha shooter, however, he was not present in the house. On October 4, when he was sitting behind Anmol hotel, the group noticed him and killed him,” said the DCP.

Minutes before the murder a police team of Rein Bazaar went to the house of Agha shooter and checked his presence. He was asked not to move around in the night.

“To avoid getting noticed by Rein Bazar police, Agha shooter came to the limits of Bhavaninagar police station and was sitting there,” said an official.

Usually, the policemen of a particular police station identify the rowdy sheeters or other offenders who stay and operate within their jurisdiction and monitor them. The patrolling policemen do not recognize them and it is a big flaw in the monitoring of the anti-social elements in the city, pointed out a retired police official.