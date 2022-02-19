Hyderabad: Skywalk at Uppal junction to be completed in 3 months

Hyderabad: A first of its kind skywalk in Hyderabad that is expected to ease traffic congestion at Uppal junction will be completed in another three months, local media reported.

The project is being taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

“The columns of the structure have been laid and 60 per cent of the deck portion has been built for the facility, which is estimated to cost about Rs.35 crore,” Telangana Today quoted an HMDA official.

The skywalk with a height of 6.15 meters will have an aesthetically pleasing design. The six entry and exit points will contain a range of stairs, elevators, and escalators.

Skywalk has become a necessity because Uppal is one of the busiest intersections, where traffic congestion and pedestrian accidents are frequent. The state government has adopted the skywalk project to prevent accidents involving pedestrians and to ease traffic.