Hyderabad software engineer found dead after inhaling helium

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old software engineer died by suicide after inhaling helium gas in Hyderabad, Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur.

The deceased, identified as Sourabh Shekar, lived with his brother in Rayadurgam.

However, on Saturday, he left the house after informing his family that he was going to meet a friend. Later, Shekar told his family he would be staying with friends.

Found dead

On Sunday morning, when Shekar did not return home, his family members tried to contact him over the phone. However, he did not respond to their calls.

Worried family members went to the address he had shared. As the doors were locked, they broke them open and found him lying dead inside the house.

Suicide note of Hyderabad software engineer

After getting the information, police reached the spot and found a suicide note near Shekar’s body. In the note, he mentioned that for the past 10 years, he had been experiencing stomach pain after meals.

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For a post-mortem examination, the body of the software engineer was shifted to a government hospital in Hyderabad.