Hyderabad software engineer found dead after inhaling helium

In the note, he mentioned that for the past 10 years, he had been experiencing stomach pain after meals.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Farmer's hand lying on bed after suicide in Telangana due to debt.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old software engineer died by suicide after inhaling helium gas in Hyderabad, Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur.

The deceased, identified as Sourabh Shekar, lived with his brother in Rayadurgam.

However, on Saturday, he left the house after informing his family that he was going to meet a friend. Later, Shekar told his family he would be staying with friends.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Found dead

On Sunday morning, when Shekar did not return home, his family members tried to contact him over the phone. However, he did not respond to their calls.

Worried family members went to the address he had shared. As the doors were locked, they broke them open and found him lying dead inside the house.

Suicide note of Hyderabad software engineer

After getting the information, police reached the spot and found a suicide note near Shekar’s body. In the note, he mentioned that for the past 10 years, he had been experiencing stomach pain after meals.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

For a post-mortem examination, the body of the software engineer was shifted to a government hospital in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button