Hyderabad software engineer killed as streetlight pole falls on him

The police have stated that the accident occurred as the pole had weakened due to rust.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2025 2:35 pm IST
Biker dies after Ganesh idol causes streetlight to fall on him in Nacharam
Biker dies after Ganesh idol causes streetlight to fall on him in Nacharam

Hyderabad: A software engineer died on the spot after a streetlight pole fell on him on the Habsiguda-Nacharam road in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2.

The accident occurred when a lorry carrying a Ganesh idol came into contact with the overhead cable wires, causing one of the streetlights to fall on the victim.

The victim, Satvik, died on the spot. The accident was captured on CCTV. Investigations reveal that the pole had weakened due to rust and Satvik was driving on the wrong side of the road.

MS Teachers

A case has been registered.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL)’s Superintending Engineer of Habsiguda, Pratima Shome, issued a statement saying, “In the early hours today, a fatal non-departmental accident occurred on Habsiguda–Nacharam road. The lorry carrying the Ganesh idol moved close to the median, came in contact with cable wires and the LT AB cable of a streetlight maintained by GHMC, impacting two streetlight poles, one of which fell on a biker behind the idol.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2025 2:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button