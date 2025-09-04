Hyderabad software engineer killed as streetlight pole falls on him

Hyderabad: A software engineer died on the spot after a streetlight pole fell on him on the Habsiguda-Nacharam road in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2.

The accident occurred when a lorry carrying a Ganesh idol came into contact with the overhead cable wires, causing one of the streetlights to fall on the victim.

The victim, Satvik, died on the spot. The accident was captured on CCTV. Investigations reveal that the pole had weakened due to rust and Satvik was driving on the wrong side of the road.

A case has been registered.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL)’s Superintending Engineer of Habsiguda, Pratima Shome, issued a statement saying, “In the early hours today, a fatal non-departmental accident occurred on Habsiguda–Nacharam road. The lorry carrying the Ganesh idol moved close to the median, came in contact with cable wires and the LT AB cable of a streetlight maintained by GHMC, impacting two streetlight poles, one of which fell on a biker behind the idol.”