Trolley, minor son drown while returning from Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an auto-trolley driver and his 7-year-old son died after their vehicle accidentally fell into the Dundigal lake on Sunday, August 31. The victims were reportedly returning after immersing a Ganesh idol in the lake when the accident took place.

They have been identified as Srinivas, 35 and Wesley John 7. According to an X post by Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Srinivas used to work as a driver and vegetable seller.

On Sunday night, a few locals had requested him to immerse the Ganesh idol in the lake for which he had set off in his trolley along with his son.

After the procession ended, Srinivas had gone back to fetch his trolley. However, when he did not return, the people who had come for the immersion alerted the police.

On Monday morning, the police noticed tire marks at the bund of the lake where the auto had hit the fence, upon which they informed the HYDRAA control room.

A team of ten disaster response force personnel retrieved the trolley from the lake with the help of a crane. The two bodies were found inside the vehicle.

Authorities believe that the trolley might have fallen accidentally into the lake while Srinivas was trying to reverse the vehicle in the dark.