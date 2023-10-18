Hyderabad: Soiled national flags dangle from poles a month after rally

Hyderabad: The rules of the Flag Code of India -2002 are being bluntly violated in Aghapura, Mallepally, Vijaynagar colony, Bazaarghat and neighbouring localities despite a month after a National Integration rally was organised in the areas.

To mark the National Integration Day, on September 17, the AIMIM organised a bike rally from Dargah Yousufain, to Hockey Grounds, (Idgah Bilali) at Masab Tank, where thousands of national tricolours were displayed on the streets.

The sacred flags are now allegedly being subjected to insult at several places as they remain dangling from electricity poles on both sides of the Aghapura Char Quandil to Yousufain Darga road, some soiled and damaged.

A bike mechanic on condition of anonymity said that some people had tied national flags on the poles during the recent National Integration bike rally.

At the Nagina Cafe junction, Baazarghat crossroads, the tricolour was used to drape an electricity box fixed on a pole located close to a Chat Bhandar. A little ahead, in front of the Government Area Hospital Nampally, half a dozen tricolours that were tied to the signboards of the shops, are now damaged and continue to be displayed.

According to the Flag Code of India – 2002 rules, the national flag should not be used for decoration purposes, bunting, festoon or rosette. Violations of the laid down rules invite criminal action against the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

Surprisingly, the GHMC which has special teams to remove buntings and flags from the city public areas failed to notice the dishonour to the national flags and remove it.

In fact, the police failed to notice it or notify the GHMC authorities to immediately initiate steps to remove and take them down in accordance with protocol.