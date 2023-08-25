Hyderabad: South Zone police arrest 9 ganja peddlers in Old City

Hyderabad: The Task Force South Zone arrested nine Ganja consumers after raiding several places in the Old City on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Shaik Dastagir, 40, Syed Muqtadir, 33, Mohd Ameer, 23, Mohd Kaif, 22, Shaik Muqtar, 35, Mohd Anas, 18, Mohd Haji, 35, Mohd Bilal, 42 and Karthik Yadav, 30.

The raids were conducted at Chatrinaka, Rein Bazaar, Kalapather and Charminar police station limits.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand, asked all SHOs to launch crackdowns on ganja peddlers and consumers in Old City.

Special focus is being maintained on graveyards and playgrounds where a lot of illegal activities are reported.

Patrolling teams and night officers have been deployed to visit and inspect graveyards regularly.