Telangana: TSNAB seizes drugs worth Rs 26 cr in 2 months

The properties seized from the smugglers will be auctioned and money deposited in the government treasury.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th August 2023 2:09 pm IST
Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau seize Rs 26 cr worth drugs in 2 months
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSANB) in coordination with state police registered 196 cases, arrested 399 persons and seized drugs worth Rs 26,01,34 crore in the past two months.

Launched on May 31, TSNAB targets gangs involved in the cultivation, sale, brokerage, transportation and distribution of drugs.

Director of TSNAB, CV Anand said that the Bureau seized drugs including ganja, MDMA, heroin, cocaine, opium, hash oil, weed oil, injections and tablets in the statewide crackdown.

“Apart from the enforcement, TSNAB is taking up awareness campaigns across the state. A plethora of engaging activities including panel discussions, graffiti murals, competitions and awareness programs are taken up,” said Anand.

Anand further said that the properties seized from the smugglers will be auctioned and the money will be deposited in the government treasury.

At the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held, he discussed the measures being initiated to control drug consumption.

He also highlighted the need for procuring cutting-edge technologies and tools required.

The need to re-route the Dial 100 calls pertaining to drugs to the TSNAB was also proposed by Anand.

