Distribution of 2BHK houses to 12000 beneficiaries from Sept 2

Hyderabad: Telangana animal husbandry minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday announced that the distribution of double-bedroom houses under the 2BHK Housing Scheme to 12,000 beneficiaries will commence from September 2.

హైదరాబాద్ జిల్లా కలెక్టర్ కార్యాలయంలో ర్యాండో మైజేషన్ పద్దతిలో NIC అధికారులు ప్రత్యేకంగా రూపొందించిన సాఫ్ట్ వేర్ సహకారంతో డబుల్ బెడ్ రూమ్ ఇండ్ల లబ్దిదారుల ఎంపికను ప్రారంభించడం జరిగింది.



సెప్టెంబర్ 2వ తేదీన కుత్భుల్లాపూర్ లో మున్సిపల్ శాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీ కల్వకుంట్ల తారక రామారావు… pic.twitter.com/Q0LJjQklBG — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) August 24, 2023

The houses will be distributed in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Srinivas Yadav along with home minister Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi participated in the selection of beneficiaries for double-bedroom houses at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office.

Also Read Telangana CS reviews arrangements for inauguration of worship places at Secretariat

The selection process was carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) officials through a randomisation method without the involvement of middlemen to ensure transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that they used specially designed software to avoid any controversy in the allotment of houses.

“An online draw would be conducted for the first time in the country to select the beneficiaries,” said Srinivas.

Stating that the Telangana government was constructing 2 BHKs with facilities that are not being provided to the poor elsewhere in the country, Srinivas informed that Rs 9.5 lakh was being spent on the construction of each unit.

Criticising the previous governments for providing nominal financial assistance and building cramped houses, the minister said that the beneficiaries were unable to take loans from banks and hence struggled for construction of the houses.