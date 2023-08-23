Hyderabad: Space sector industry Ananth Tech signs pact with UoH

Hyderabad: Ananth Technologies, a Hyderabad-based pioneering industry working in the space and strategic sector, has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the University of Hyderabad.

The pact is associated with the ongoing research efforts at UoH with tunable microwave devices and sensors.

UoH scientists have developed a laser-based process to reduce the crystallization temperature of ferroelectric thin films from 750 to 250 degrees Centigrade.

This makes them compatible with polymer substrates which are widely used in industry.

It also enables some of the devices made with these materials that are frequency agile compatible with microwave integrated circuits.

The circuits are made by the industry, giving them novel functionalities. The Institute of Eminence of UoH funded the project and Ananth Tech gave a matching grant.

The efforts of Dr Pavuluri Subba Rao of Ananth Technologies who came out of ISRO 30 years back were lauded by the vice-chancellor Prof BJ Rao.

He appreciated the doctor for getting into a visionary entrepreneurial venture which is flourishing now.