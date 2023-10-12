Hyderabad: Special passport drives at PSKs on Oct 14

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office in the city will host special drives at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and seven Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Saturday, October 14.

The drives will be conducted at PSKs Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar. It will also be conducted at POPSKs Bhongir, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda, and Warangal.

Appointments will be released shortly on the website and applicants can book the same, a press release informed.

The decision was taken due to the current wait for an appointment in the 5 Passport Seva Kendras and the 7Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (Bhongir, Khammam, Mahboobnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda, and Warangal) under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad is at more than a month.