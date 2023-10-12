Hyderabad: Special passport drives at PSKs on Oct 14

Appointments will be released shortly on the website and applicants can book the same, a press release informed.

Published: 12th October 2023 9:26 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office in the city will host special drives at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and seven Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Saturday, October 14.

The drives will be conducted at PSKs Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar. It will also be conducted at POPSKs Bhongir, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda, and Warangal.

The decision was taken due to the current wait for an appointment in the 5 Passport Seva Kendras and the 7Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (Bhongir, Khammam, Mahboobnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda, and Warangal) under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad is at more than a month.

