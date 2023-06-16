Hyderabad: SCR extends special train operations on various routes

Hyderabad: Special trains deployed by the South Central Railway (SCR) to meet the extra passenger rush will run between various destinations till the last week of August.

Operations of the trains running between Hyderabad – Narsapur (07631) were extended from July 1 to August 26.

Also Read SCR to operate 4 special trains to accommodate summer rush

Likewise, Narsapur – Hyderabad (07632) train run was extended from July 2 to August 27, Hyderabad – Tirupati (07643) train was extended from July 3 to August 2 and Tirupati – Hyderabad (07644) train was extended from July 4 to August 29.

Additionally, the operations of the Machilipatnam – Secunderabad (07185) train were extended from July 2 to August 27 and the Secunderabad – Machilipatnam (07186) train was extended from July 2 to August 27.

While operations of the Tirupati – Secunderabad (07481) train was extended from July 2 to August 27, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07482) train was extended from July 3 to August 28.

Railway officials have requested rail users to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.