Hyderabad: SCR extends special train operations on various routes

While Tirupati – Secunderabad (07481) train was extended from July 2 to August 27, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07482) train was extended from July 3 to August 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 16th June 2023 2:22 pm IST
Hyderbad: Special train operations extended on various routes
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Special trains deployed by the South Central Railway (SCR) to meet the extra passenger rush will run between various destinations till the last week of August.

Operations of the trains running between Hyderabad – Narsapur (07631) were extended from July 1 to August 26.

Also Read
SCR to operate 4 special trains to accommodate summer rush

Likewise, Narsapur – Hyderabad (07632) train run was extended from July 2 to August 27, Hyderabad – Tirupati (07643) train was extended from July 3 to August 2 and Tirupati – Hyderabad (07644) train was extended from July 4 to August 29.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, the operations of the Machilipatnam – Secunderabad (07185) train were extended from July 2 to August 27 and the Secunderabad – Machilipatnam (07186) train was extended from July 2 to August 27.

While operations of the Tirupati – Secunderabad (07481) train was extended from July 2 to August 27, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07482) train was extended from July 3 to August 28.

Railway officials have requested rail users to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 16th June 2023 2:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button