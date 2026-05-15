Hyderabad: Speeding car overturns near hospital in Hitech City

The incident occurred at midnight, passersby alleged that the driver was drunk and was driving at a high speed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 11:53 am IST
Damaged vehicle overturned on the road after an accident, with visible debris and a dark background.
Car overturns in Hitech City

Hyderabad: A speeding car overturned near the MediCover Hospital in Hitech City in Hyderabad on Friday, May 15.

The incident occurred at midnight, passersby alleged that the driver was drunk and was driving at a high speed. He lost control of the car, after which it hit the median and overturned. According to reports, the occupants of the car escaped unhurt and fled the scene.

A video shared on social media showed the car turned turtle and the bystanders rushed to check on the occupants.

Subhan Bakery

Further details regarding the case are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 11:53 am IST

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