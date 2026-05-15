Hyderabad: Speeding car overturns near hospital in Hitech City

Hyderabad: A speeding car overturned near the MediCover Hospital in Hitech City in Hyderabad on Friday, May 15.

The incident occurred at midnight, passersby alleged that the driver was drunk and was driving at a high speed. He lost control of the car, after which it hit the median and overturned. According to reports, the occupants of the car escaped unhurt and fled the scene.

A video shared on social media showed the car turned turtle and the bystanders rushed to check on the occupants.

A speeding car overturned near the MediCover Hospital in Hitech City in Hyderabad on Friday, May 15.



The incident occurred at midnight, passersby alleged that the driver was drunk and was driving at a high speed. He lost control of the car, after which it hit the median and… pic.twitter.com/Vf2Cm27w8b — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 15, 2026

Further details regarding the case are awaited.