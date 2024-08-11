Hyderabad: Speeding car rams into security guard killing him on spot

Hyderabad: The Jidimetalapolice on Sunday, August 11 arrested a degree student for ramming his car into a security guard at Gajularamaram, killing him on the spot.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Manish Goud. Goud and his friends were travelling in an SUV when they lost control and hit Basha Gopi, 38. The impact was such that Gopi flew in the air and landed on a concrete road.

“Manish was taken into custody while five of his friends managed to escape. We conducted a breath analyser test and found Manish was under the influence of alcohol while driving the car. A case is registered and an investigation has been launched,” said Jeedimetla inspector Mallesh.

Police sources said Manish and five of his friends were returning home after attending a party last night.