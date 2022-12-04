Hyderabad: State govt to soon allot over 15k 2BHK houses at Kollur

Hyderabad: The State government in the run-up to the elections schedules next year will start allotting double-bedroom houses at the mega township Kollur in Sangareddy district next year.

The state government constructed 15,600 double-bedroom houses in Kollur in the Sangareddy district. chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will distribute the houses at a function; however, the dates are not finalized yet.

The state government directed collectors in their respective district authorities to complete beneficiary selection by January 15 and make arrangements for distribution in January.

The government constructed the project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,422.15 crores. It has over 115 blocks and each one comes equipped with two/three staircases, parking, quarters for watchmen, and fire-fighting arrangements. Each with a capacity of eight persons, a total of 234 lifts i.e., two lifts in each block, are also there.

The housing project is covered with a road length of 13.50 km. Massive water storage facilities constructed here have a holding capacity of 21,000 KL that include 12 underground sumps of a total of 12,500 KL. Another salient feature is the underground electrical cables apart from the electric ring main to restore power from alternate networks during the repairs.

The authorities constructed a sewerage treatment plant with 9 MLD capacity built with a cost of Rs 10 crore and the wastewater was recycled in STP for gardening and other purposes.

The drinking water pipe network is spread across 10.05 km, while the underground drainage is about 10.60 km. Some of the aspects that enhance the project value are 137 transformers, 528 poles and 11 high mast poles for street lighting and three shopping complexes with 118 shops. There are parks with cycling and walking tracks, a Bus terminal, bus stops, a fire station, petrol bunks, basthi dawakhanas, integrated hospital, open-air gyms, an indoor sports complex, amphitheater and bathukamma Ghat, playschools, anganwadi centres and primary and high schools, banks, ATMs and post office.