PM threatens to overthrow Telangana govt, thieves came to split TRS MLAs: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of saying that the state government would be thrown out, and claimed that some thieves have come to split the TRS MLAs and the perpetrators were put in jails.

“The Prime Minister threatens to overthrow KCR’s administration. What is it that this should teach us? Were we not elected, like your government? Do we possess victory without popular support? What grounds would you use to overthrow my government? Can a prime minister travel to West Bengal and say, “We are in contact with 40 of your MLAs. Can he say that?, “KCR asked.

KCR said that the state of Telangana has lost Rs 4 lakh crores of funds due to the incompetent policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government. “The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been at Rs 14.50 lakh crore instead of Rs 11.50 lakh crore, a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore, had the Central Government cooperated,” he stated.

KCR made these remarks at a public event held at Mahabubnagar’s MVS college.

“Why is Modi taking 8 years to finalise the Krishna river water share between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana?” he questioned and further said that the BJP did nothing for the state.

KCR, like many times in the past, asked the intelligentsia of the state and the country to think about where the country is headed under the current regime at the centre.

Also Read KCR inaugurates integrated collectorate complex in Mahabubnagar

The chief minister earlier in the day, inaugurated the new integrated district collectorate complex of Mahabubnagar district near Palakonda on Sunday.

He asked government officials and employees to strive for excellence when it came to implementing government schemes. He also asked them to actively participate in the Kanti Velugu scheme which is scheduled to commence in January and pushed to work for the benefit of the poor.

“Over the last seven to eight years, we have transformed from a state with a Rs 60,000 crore budget to Rs 2.5 lakh crore budget. Nobody implemented welfare and development programmes like we did,” KCR said.

Amid chanting of “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR” slogans, the CM inaugurated the TRS (now BRS) party district office in Mahabubnagar town.