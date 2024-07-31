Hyderabad: STF busted ganja ring in Dhoolpet, 6 arrested

Hyderabad: The Excise State Task Force (STF) along with the excise station Dhoolpet teams apprehended six individuals involved in the possession and distribution of ganja. The officials seized 2.059 kilograms of ganja, a Honda Activa two-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Manasa Bai, Urvashi, Vijay, Seethal, Kalavath, Sonu Singh. Whereas the other two accused, Nandini and Goru Singh, are still absconding.

According to reports, the accused purchased the ganja from a couple who are currently absconding. These individuals were involved in the distribution of ganja in Balaramgully, Jinsi Chowrahi, Mangalhat, and Gangabowli areas.

Acting on credible information, the team raided the residence of Manasa Bai near Hazari Hotel, where the ganja was being stored and packaged, and apprehended the accused

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to apprehend the absconding accused

Further investigation is ongoing