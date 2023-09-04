Hyderabad: Street lights dysfunctional on Kanchanbagh road

Hyderabad: Motorists using the Chandrayangutta to Kanchanbagh road at night are facing problems in the absence of street lights on the road.

In a video widely circulated on social media, a person who claims to be a traffic cop is urging public representatives to rectify the faulty street lights on the road.

The road stretch witnesses heavy traffic in the evening as it is used by thousands of persons who work in the IT corridor in the western part of the city like Gachibowli and stay in Vanasthalipuram, L, B Nagar, Meerpet, Saroornagar, Saidabad and other residential colonies.

Mohd Qasim, a local resident of Hafez, Babanagar said the street lights have not working for some weeks and the road stretch is quite dark. “Due to rains, the problems of motorists have increased. Officials should immediately take action,” he demanded.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Rakshapuram, said accidents are occurring in the night as two-wheeler riders land their vehicles in small potholes that have come up on the road due to incessant rains.

“The sooner the authorities take up repairs of the faulty cables and make the street lights functional the better,” he stated.