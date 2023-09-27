Hyderabad student battling for life in US

Earlier, another Hyderabad student, Syeda Lulu Minhaj, was found in a state of starvation on the streets of Chicago, US.

Hyderabad student in US
Hyderabad student in US [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student, Mohammed Amer, who arrived in the United States on August 31, 2023, on a student visa, is battling for his life in a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, his brother, Mohd Mujahed, stated that Amer’s condition is serious, and he has been admitted to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia, for the last four days. He explained that it all began two weeks ago when Amer developed an infection in his teeth. Later, the infection spread to his throat.

According to the information provided by his brother, Amer had gone to the US to pursue a Master’s in IT (Project Management) from Indiana Wesleyan University. Now, the family has sought help from Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar.

This is not the first case of a Hyderabad student struggling in the US. Earlier, another Hyderabad student, Syeda Lulu Minhaj, was found in a difficult situation on the streets of Chicago, US.

What happened to Hyderabad student who was found starving on US streets?

In July, Minhaj, who was an Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology and a resident of Moula Ali before leaving India, was found in a state of starvation on the US streets. She had gone to the US to pursue a Master’s in Information Science from TRINE University in Detroit. She slipped into depression after her entire belongings were stolen.

