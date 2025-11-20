Hyderabad student stabbed in Australia; Asaduddin Owaisi urges MEA to take action

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad has been stabbed in Australia and is currently receiving treatment. Following the incident, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take necessary action.
The student who is identified as Saif Mohammed Shah is an employee at a 7-Eleven store in Sydney.
Hyderabad student undergoing treatment in Australia, tweets Asaduddin Owaisi
Initially, the family members in the city has contacted AIMIM corporator Muzaffar.
When the Hyderabad MP came to know about it, he urged the MEA and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take necessary action to ensure Saif’s proper treatment.
He also urged the MEA to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure that the accused are punished.
“Saif was stabbed and is currently undergoing treatment at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital”, he added.
Family thanks AIMIM chief
Speaking to a media person, the family member of the Hyderabad student said that Saif has been in Australia for the past seven years.
‘He had gone to the country for studies which are completed and he is currently working’, the family member said.
Thanking the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he requested the government to help them in travelling to Australia.