Hyderabad students can file complaints against schools online

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has introduced a new online system to help parents, students, and the public submit complaints and grievances related to private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

The new private school complaint monitoring system is intended to make it easier for people to report issues to the department without having to submit complaints through offline channels.

How to file complaints against schools in Hyderabad, other districts

The facility is available through the School Education Department’s website. Users can access the system using their mobile phone number and an OTP.

After logging in, users can submit their complaints or grievances related to private schools.

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Track complaint status

A grievance tracking facility has been included in the new system. Complainants can check the status of their complaints using their registered mobile number or grievance ID.

This will allow users to monitor the progress of complaints submitted through the online platform.

Dr E Naveen Nicolas, Director of the School Education Department, said private school-related grievances can be brought to the department through the new online facility.

He urged users to submit genuine complaints along with accurate information.

The department said the new system is aimed at providing parents, students and others with a direct online facility to raise and monitor grievances concerning private schools in Hyderabad and other districts.