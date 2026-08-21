Hyderabad students can file complaints against schools online

A grievance tracking facility has been included in the new system.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A woman using a laptop, silhouetted against a bright window, working or studying indoors.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has introduced a new online system to help parents, students, and the public submit complaints and grievances related to private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

The new private school complaint monitoring system is intended to make it easier for people to report issues to the department without having to submit complaints through offline channels.

How to file complaints against schools in Hyderabad, other districts

The facility is available through the School Education Department’s website. Users can access the system using their mobile phone number and an OTP.

Subhan Bakery

After logging in, users can submit their complaints or grievances related to private schools.

Track complaint status

A grievance tracking facility has been included in the new system. Complainants can check the status of their complaints using their registered mobile number or grievance ID.

This will allow users to monitor the progress of complaints submitted through the online platform.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Dr E Naveen Nicolas, Director of the School Education Department, said private school-related grievances can be brought to the department through the new online facility.

He urged users to submit genuine complaints along with accurate information.

The department said the new system is aimed at providing parents, students and others with a direct online facility to raise and monitor grievances concerning private schools in Hyderabad and other districts.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button