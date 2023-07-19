Hyderabad: Students protest at OU; demand postponement of sem exams

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University resorted to road blockades on campus demanding the authorities postpone the semester exams.

The students complained that the classes were conducted as per schedule and the syllabus was not completed by the professors concerned. “How can a student write examinations when the syllabus has not been completed? As per the norms, at least four months of classes should be held and here only 50 days of classes were held,” complained a student.

“Authorities should schedule the exams from August 20, students will get ample time to get prepared. Not even 50 percent of the syllabus is completed. Some students are also preparing for residential school teachers and Group exams scheduled in July end and August. They also need time to prepare,” said a female student.

The students said since the last few days they had given representation to the administration and put forth their requests and nobody has so far responded to it.

Owing to the protest, a huge police force was mobilized on the campus. Despite heavy rains, the students were continuing their sit-in on the road within the campus.