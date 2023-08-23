Hyderabad: ‘Study in USA’ education fair at Novotel on Aug 26

Hyderabad: The city will be hosting an education fair titled ‘2023 EducationUSA, Study in the US’ from 10 am to 1 pm at the Novotel International Convention Centre, Hitech City, on August 26.

Those interested in learning about opportunities to pursue higher education in the United States are invited to participate in an in-person fair with representatives from US varsities.

There is no participation fee, but registration at the website is mandatory to participate in the event.

Through the event, students, parents, and Indian educational institutes can meet with representatives from 40 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the US.

The fair is also open to students seeking admission into Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programs in the United States.

During the event, discussions with US varsities representatives, advisers, and Embassy officials will help students make informed choices about higher education in the country.

Additionally, people can also learn about the student visa application process and other aspects of studying and living in the US.

For more details, visit the website or drop an email at educationusaindia@usief.org.in.