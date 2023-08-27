Hyderabad: Sub-Inspector arrested for concealing seized drugs

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Raidurgam police station in Cyberabad arrested a sub-inspector on Saturday due to his alleged involvement in a drug case.

Recently, the cybercrime unit has busted a smuggling racket, resulting in the seizure of narcotic substances from the individuals involved.

Rajender, a police officer who was a member of the police team, purportedly concealed the drug substances. The sub-inspector was reportedly planning to sell the concealed drugs.

After coming to know about the officer’s alleged illegal actions, higher-ranking officials at Raidurgam police station took action, leading to the arrest of the sub-Inspector.