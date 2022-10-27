Hyderabad: Sub Inspector dies by suicide on railway track

Hyderabad: A Banjara Hills traffic police station sub-inspector allegedly ended his life by placing his head on the railway tracks at Moula Ali on Thursday.

According to the police, B Ramana, a 2020 batch probationary sub-inspector, who is a native of the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh (AP), was living in the city. Locals found a body on the railway tracks near Moula Ali railway station on Thursday morning and reported the incident to the railway police.

A preliminary inquiry by railway policemen was then carried followed by moving the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The police are conducting an internal inquiry into the incident to uncover the reason behind the suicide.