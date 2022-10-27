Hyderabad: Sub Inspector dies by suicide on railway track

The police are conducting an internal inquiry into the incident to uncover the reason behind the suicide.

Hyderabad: A Banjara Hills traffic police station sub-inspector allegedly ended his life by placing his head on the railway tracks at Moula Ali on Thursday.

According to the police, B Ramana, a 2020 batch probationary sub-inspector, who is a native of the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh (AP), was living in the city. Locals found a body on the railway tracks near Moula Ali railway station on Thursday morning and reported the incident to the railway police.

A preliminary inquiry by railway policemen was then carried followed by moving the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

