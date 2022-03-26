Hyderabad: Sub-registrar booked for disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.87 cr

26th March 2022
Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday booked a sub-registrar, who is currently under suspension, after unearthing Rs 1.87 crore worth assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, said the ACB.

The accused official is identified as Mir Arshad Ali and is a former sub-registrar of Rajendranagar, of Ranga Reddy District.

He was earlier arrested in October last year for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant, as per the ACB.

The searches have preliminarily revealed that the Sub- Registrar is in possession of net cash of Rs 1,00,000, immovable assets worth Rs.1,28,79,000, gold ornaments weighing 328.12 grams.

The ACB also seized two-four wheelers worth Rs 24 lakhs, two two-wheelers worth Rs.5,60,000.

Bank balances worth Rs.21,96,299 and household articles worth Rs. 1,36,000 (Total Assets Rs.1,87,34,299). Further verification of additional assets is underway.

