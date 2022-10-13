Hyderabad: Sudan national deported for illegally staying in city

Hyderabad: A Sudanese national who was found to be illegally staying in the city was deported back to his home country. Mohamed Mahmoud Elawad Fadalla (27), who was residing at Zehra Nagar, was taken into custody by official of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing.

Mohamed was reportedly moving suspiciously at Zahra Nagar, Banjara Hills, by officials of the Narcotic Enforcement Wing under the Hyderabad police. The Sudan national, according to the press release from the cops, came to India in 2015 on a student visa.

The Sudan national’s visa had expired in 2018 itself, after which he was continued to reside in Hyderabad illegally. The police said alleged that he was moving with previous drug offenders. After taking him into custody, Mohamed was sent back to Sudan after following due processes with the FRRO Hyderabad.