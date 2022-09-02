Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh shifted to Shraddha barrack

. On Friday morning after reviewing security parameters, the Telangana prisons department shifted Raja Singh to Shraddha barrack in the same jail premises

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 2nd September 2022 6:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, arrested for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad, being taken to Cherlapally jail, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Aug 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_25_2022_000218B)

Hyderabad: Amid increased threat perception, the security to the suspended BJP legislator T Raja Singh has been increased in jail.

Since lodging at Cherlapally jail under the stringent PD Act, the BJP MLA has been detained at Manasa barrack. On Friday morning after reviewing security parameters, the Telangana prisons department shifted Raja Singh to Shraddha barrack in the same jail premises.

The arrested legislator has been lodged under solitary confinement in a separate barrack but due to threat perception he has been shifted to another barrack.

Since the alleged IS sympathizers are also lodged at Cherlapally jail and receiving inputs from the state intelligence department, the jail authorities have taken the decision to move him to another place.

Raja Singh was detained under PD Act after he raged a controversy by releasing the offensive video against the Prophet Muhammad in August last week.

